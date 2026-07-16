Senate chairman stresses importance of Sufi heritage in promoting social harmony

— Photos by Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday emphasised the importance of Pakistan’s rich Sufi heritage in promoting tolerance, dialogue and social harmony.

“Teachings of Sufi saints continue to offer valuable guidance in addressing contemporary challenges of polarisation and intolerance,” said Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, who inaugurated a new art show held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The one-day painting exhibition titled ‘Sufism and Culture’ showcased the universal message of Sufism alongside the rich cultural heritage of Punjab through the expressive medium of visual art.

The exhibition featured over 30 artworks by Aiman Atta, daughter of Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, and artist Rumi.

The artworks beautifully reflected themes of peace, spirituality, love, tolerance and Pakistan’s vibrant cultural traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani appreciated the initiative, stating that promoting the values of peace, harmony and coexistence through art was highly commendable in today’s world.

He said Sufism continued to inspire humanity with its timeless message of compassion and tolerance and exhibitions like this play an important role in fostering cultural understanding and positive social values. He also praised the artistic vision and creativity of Aiman Atta and Rumi for presenting these themes in a meaningful and inspiring manner.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts Director General Mohammad Ayoub Jamali stated that PNCA remained committed to promoting art, culture and creativity by providing platforms for both emerging and established artists.

He emphasised that such exhibitions strengthen cultural dialogue and encourage artistic expression while highlighting Pakistan’s diverse cultural identity.

The exhibition attracted a large number of artists, students, art enthusiasts and members of the public, who appreciated the creativity, originality and artistic excellence of the displayed works.

Visitors admired the hard work put in by artists, praising the exhibition for its thoughtful presentation of Sufism and cultural heritage through contemporary visual art.

Among those present on the occasion were senators Attaul Haq Darwish, Abdul Qadir and Dilawar Khan, PNCA director general along with distinguished guests, artists and officials.

The exhibition aimed to celebrate the universal values of Sufism, through art while promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging meaningful artistic dialogue.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026