Capital Development Authority union opposes move to outsource sanitation services

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) employees union on Wednesday opposed civic agency’s move of outsourcing cleanliness arrangements.

“CDA administration is planning to privatise the sanitation department, a move that has caused widespread anxiety and uncertainty among thousands of employees,” says a press release issued by CDA Mazdoor Union.

An important meeting of the Consultative Council of the CDA Mazdoor Union was held at the Sanitation Office in Sector G-6, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by CDA Mazdoor Union General Secretary Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin, President Aurangzeb Khan and others.

The union leaders emphasised that sanitation workers especially Christian employees play a vital role in keeping Islamabad clean and perform their duties day and night under extremely difficult conditions.

They said that these workers continue to serve in intense heat, severe cold, and heavy rain under the open sky often without adequate protective gear or basic facilities.

They said that unfortunately despite their dedication, they have not been provided proper site offices, rest areas, and other essential amenities. The union leaders claimed that clear judgments of the Islamabad High Court and the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) already existed on this matter.

Continuing with the privatisation process despite these rulings amounts to a violation of court orders and contempt of court, they said.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026