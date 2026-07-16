‘We were second best,’ France coach concedes after chastening loss

ARLINGTON: France coach Didier Deschamps conceded his side had been outclassed after Spain dismantled them 2-0 in Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final, exposing technical, tactical and physical failings in a disappointing end to their quest for a third title.

France, widely regarded as one of the pre-tournament favourites, were second best throughout as Spain controlled midfield, cut off supply to Kylian Mbappe and punished a succession of French errors.

“Obviously, this Spain team are very strong and they proved it tonight,” Deschamps told a press conference.

“We were slightly below our usual level and made more technical mistakes than in previous matches. We were also a step short physically.”

France had reached the last four on the strength of a fearsome attack, but Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Mbappe were all kept quiet as Spain denied them space and repeatedly regained possession.

Deschamps said his team had needed to operate at full capacity to trouble Spain but had fallen short in every key area.

“We know the quality Spain possess, and to have any chance of going through we needed to be at our absolute best,” he said. “We were not.”

France were also disrupted by an injury to defender William Saliba, while Adrien Rabiot had to temper his aggression after being booked early in the game.

Deschamps said Spain’s ability to read passing lanes and break up attacks had prevented France from establishing any rhythm.

“They are very good at linking their play and reading the direction of passes in order to intercept them,” he said.

“We did not find the solutions. The fact that we failed to reproduce the attacking and technical quality we had shown until now is partly our fault, but Spain also deserve credit for preventing us from doing so.”

The defeat ended France’s hopes of reaching a third successive World Cup final, four years after they lost to Argentina on penalties in Qatar.

Deschamps said the players had been devastated in the dressing room but refused to dismiss the progress they had made during the tournament.

France will now play in Saturday’s third-place playoff against England or Argentina.

Deschamps also questioned the standard of the refereeing, saying several decisions had been open to debate and asking whether Salvadoran Ivan Barton had been up to the level required for a World Cup semi-final.

“The fourth and the fifth official were top level, I chatted with them on the sideline,” the coach said. “But the field referee... I won’t say anything but I’m asking you: did he have the level for a World Cup semi-final?”

‘IMMENSE DISAPPOINTMENT’

Meanwhile, Mbappe rued the end of France’s World Cup dream, blaming tactical and technical blunders.

Mbappe had emerged as one of the stars of the tournament during France’s run to the last four, rattling in eight goals at the tip of a free-scoring attack that delighted fans worldwide.

But the 27-year-old French captain’s dreams of a third straight World Cup final appearance ended abruptly at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mbappe told French broadcaster M6 that the loss had been a “huge disappointment” for the French squad.

“I don’t think we played the match we wanted to play — whether tactically, technically, or in terms of our overall performance level,” Mbappe said.

“And when you don’t do what you’re supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don’t win,” the Real Madrid star added.

“Our goal was to press them high up the pitch to prevent them from settling into that slow, controlled rhythm — because when it comes to controlling the game, they are better than us. We failed to do that.”

Mbappe pinpointed the crux of the problem in midfield, where France’s duo of Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni rapidly found themselves over-run by Spain’s triumvirate of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.

“We kept finding ourselves outnumbered 3-on-2 in midfield,” Mbappe said. “And against Spain, that’s a real problem...When you put it all together, the result is a defeat. It’s a huge disappointment.”

Mbappe said France’s crestfallen squad were determined to bounce back after digesting the lessons of the loss.

“It was a dream for us to reach the final, to give our country the chance to keep dreaming and to make history,” he said.

“Now, it is something we have to face with our heads held high. I believe that when you win, you win with your head held high; so when you lose, you have to lose with your head held high, too.

“But right now, there is immense disappointment. I find it hard to put into words just how disappointed the squad and I are.

“Yet even if it might seem a bit robotic at times, we have to pick ourselves up, go on vacation, and move on to the next chapter. Because football waits for no one. We have to start over, put this failure behind us, and learn from it.”

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026