E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Arsenal agree Trossard fee for Beskitas switch

AFP Published Updated
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LONDON: Belgium international Leandro Trossard is set to move to Turkish club Beskitas from Arsenal, the Premier League champions confirmed on Tuesday.

“We have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard,” Arsenal said.

The 31-year-old forward been given permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical.

Besiktas confirmed the club “have initiated transfer negotiations, (Trossard) will arrive in Istanbul this evening to undergo medical examinations and complete the transfer process”.

Trossard joined Arsenal in January 2023 from Brighton on a deal until 2027 worth 21 million pounds ($28 million) plus add-ons.

He scored 36 goals in 174 appearances at Arsenal, helping Mikel Arteta’s side win last season’s Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final where they lost to Paris St-Germain.

Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, with Trossard scoring twice.

Last crowned Turkish champions in 2021, the “Black Eagles” had strengthened their ranks in early June with the arrival of manager Vincenzo Italiano.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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