Uzbekistan interested in expanding agri, livestock cooperation

LAHORE: A high-level delegation from Tashkent Region of Uzbekistan has expressed interest in expanding agricultural and livestock trade with Punjab, including importing up to 300,000 tonnes of Pakistani potatoe and increasing meat and dairy cooperation.

The delegation, led by the Governor of Tashkent Region, Zoyir Mirzayev, held separate meetings with Punjab’s Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Secretary Livestock Ahmed Aziz Tarar to discuss strengthening bilateral trade, investment and technical cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Governor Zoyir Mirzayev said Pakistani rice enjoyed strong demand in Uzbekistan, while the country remained an important market for Pakistani potatoes. He added that although certain regional tensions had created some import-export challenges, Uzbekistan was keen to deepen cooperation with Pakistan.

Mirzayev also stated that Uzbekistan was ready to provide land and other resources for potato cultivation and research while the Uzbek government would cooperate with Pakistani farmers in cattle farming and other livestock ventures.

Mr Sahoo highlighted that Punjab contributed more than 70pc of Pakistan’s total agricultural production, with cotton, wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane, potatoes, kinnow, and mango among its major crops. He noted that during the recent visit of the Uzbek president to Pakistan, Uzbekistan had expressed interest in importing 300,000 tonnes of potatoes from Pakistan. He added that there were vast opportunities for collaboration in agricultural research and value-chain development between the two sides.

Mr Sahoo said joint working groups would be established between the agriculture and livestock departments of Punjab and the government of Uzbekistan to advance cooperation.

Mr Aziz Tarar informed the Uzbek delegation that Punjab accounted for about 62pc of Pakistan’s total milk production, adding that the province had strong potential to expand exports of halal meat and poultry products to Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek delegation also met officials of the livestock department to explore investment opportunities in value-added livestock sectors, including dairy processing, meat production, and livestock genetics. Currently, Uzbekistan is importing around 4,500 tonnes of meat from Pakistan, and both sides discussed ways to further increase this trade.

According to officials, the Uzbek side showed interest in establishing joint-venture cattle farms in the Tashkent region, importing livestock from Pakistan, and investing in pharmaceutical manufacturing in Tashkent with Pakistani collaboration.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026