The US has racked up billions of dollars in weapons expenses in Iran war: report

An Al Jazeera report says that the US has spent billions on weapons and ammunition during the Iran war.

“[US] President [Donald] Trump is scheduled to address a defence summit at the US Army War College, where he’s expected to laud US investments in the armed forces that he argued helped add a new edge to history’s most powerful military,” Al Jazeera’s Shola Lawal writes.

“But his speech comes at a time when the US’s war on Iran has significantly depleted the military’s weapons stockpiles.”

According to the report, the United States has expended half of at least four of its most critical munitions since fighting began on February 28, and has racked up billions of dollars in weapons expenses.

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