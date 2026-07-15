Bilawal terms AJK situation concerning, says Kashmir cause, Pakistan's reputation will be harmed if it persists

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday that the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) since last month was “very concerning”, and the longer it persisted, the more harm would be caused to the Kashmir cause and Pakistan’s reputation.

Bilawal expressed these views while addressing his party’s office bearers and ticket holders in AJK, where he arrived on Tuesday for an unscheduled visit ahead of July 27 elections in the region.

AJK has been seized by protests and deadly clashes between law enforcers and protesters from the recently proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) ahead of the polls.

The matter at the centre of the tensions is JAAC’s demand for the abolition of 12 seats in the region’s Legislative Assembly that are reserved for refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir who settled in mainland Pakistan after 1947.

Addressing his party’s workers against this backdrop, Bilawal said, “If someone uses inappropriate language against Kashmiris, we will be heartbroken.”

He added, “And if someone speaks up against our army, we can’t tolerate that as well.”

He emphasised that Pakistan’s armed forces, which had defeated India during Marka-i-Haq last year, were their “red line”.

PPP chairman stressed that if the present situation in AJK persists, it would subsequently affect the Kashmir cause and Pakistan’s reputation.

Globally, Bilawal said that the role of Pakistan and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was “significant”.

“Pakistan is playing its role in Iran; it is responding to the Indian attacks when it fuels terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Afghanistan. When Modi is trying to attack Pakistan through the weaponisation of waters, the whole of Pakistan is ready to respond to them; this is our collective responsibility,” Bilawal said.

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