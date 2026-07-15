One killed, three hurt as dumper hits rickshaw on M-9

KARACHI: A man was killed and three others were injured when a fast-moving dumper truck hit their rickshaw on the Superhighway, now called M-9 motorway, on Tuesday.

A traffic police official said that the dumper (TAS-101) hit the rickshaw near Burraq petrol pump on the Superhighway at around 7:30am. As a result, Mohammed Rashid, 40, was killed while Mohammed Bilal, 30, Mohammed Arabi, 27, and Mohammed Arif, 25, were injured.

The body and the injured were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the heavy vehicle that was impounded by the Sachal police.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026