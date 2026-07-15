Five-star Jayden Lennox helps New Zealand level ODI series against WI

PROVIDENCE (Guyana): Spin­ner Jayden Lennox’s five-wicket haul steered New Zealand to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in the second One-day International here at the Providence Stadium on Monday.

West Indies collapsed from 63-0 to be all out for 138 and New Zealand went on to win the game with more than 17 overs to spare.

Facing a difficult chase on a sharply turning pitch, New Zealand were 96-5 before Tom Latham made 37 in an unbroken partnership with Michael Bracewell to guide New Zealand to their target.

This was New Zealand’s 400th win in One-day Internationals that levelled the five-match series at 1-1 after West Indies won the first match by seven wickets at the same venue.

Slow left-arm orthodox spinner Lennox claimed his first five-wicket total in his seventh ODI after a belated international debut at 31, and his figures from eight overs were the third-best by a New Zealand spinner in ODIs. He set in motion a collapse which saw the West Indies lose all 10 wickets for 75 runs after a solid opening stand between John Campbell (43) and Akeem Auguste (18).

Lennox shared with Mitchell Santner the key wickets of Keacy Carty, who made 95, and captain Shai Hope, who made 87 in a partnership of 131 runs in the first match on Saturday.

Santner bowled Carty for 18 with a ball which pitched on middle and turned sharply to beat the bat, while Lennox cleaned up Hope for seven with a ball that pitched on middle and leg and straightened past the inside edge. Amir Jangoo’s 24 was the only other major contribution for West Indies, which lost their last five wickets in 10 overs.

Openers Henry Nicholls (17) and Will Young (28) gave New Zealand a brisk start, putting on 35 at almost five runs per over.

In a double setback, however, New Zealand lost both Young and Mark Chapman (0) in quick succession. Chapman was run out on the second ball, taking a chancy run from a push to cover only to be beaten by Vitel Lawes’ quick and accurate throw. Nicholls was out with the total at 52-3 before Daryl Mitchell and Latham combined to put on 42 for the fourth wicket.

Mitchell made 28 and seemed likely to be in at the close, but made a rash decision to charge a ball from Khary Pierre and was stumped. Dean Foxcroft was bowled by Pierre shortly afterward, raising the pressure on New Zealand, but Latham and Bracewell (18) held out until the end. Bracewell passed 1,000 runs in One-day Internationals.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES:

J. Campbell b Santner 43

A. Auguste c Nicholls b Bracewell 18

K. Carty b Santner 18

S. Hope b Lennox 7

S. Rutherford b Lennox 8

A. Jangoo lbw b Bracewell 24

G. Motie b Lennox 1

M. Forde b Lennox 1

K. Pierre not out 7

A. Joseph run out 1

V. Lawes lbw b Lennox 0

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-9) 10

TOTAL (all out, 36 overs) 138

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-63 (Auguste), 2-66 (Campbell), 3-86 (Hope), 4-97 (Rutherford), 5-108 (Carty), 6-115 (Motie), 7-119 (Forde), 8-133 (Jangoo), 9-137 (Joseph)

BOWLING: Duffy 3-0-13-0 (1w), Fisher 4-0-17-0 (1w), Bracewell 9-0-51-2 (2w), Foxcroft 5-0-16-0, Santner 7-0-21-2 (3w), Lennox 8-0-19-5 (1w)

NEW ZEALAND:

H. Nicholls c Jangoo b Motie 17

W. Young lbw b Joseph 28

M. Chapman run out 0

D. Mitchell st Hope b Pierre 28

T. Latham not out 37

D. Foxcroft b Pierre 0

M. Bracewell not out 24

EXTRAS (W-7) 7

TOTAL (for five wickets, 32.4 overs) 141

DID NOT BAT: M. Santner, J. Duffy, M. Fisher, J. Lennox

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-35 (Young), 2-35 (Chapman), 3-52 (Nicholls), 4-94 (Mitchell), 5-96 (Foxcroft)

BOWLING: Pierre 9-1-33-2 (2w), Forde 3-0-13-0, Joseph 4-0-23-1, Motie 9.4-2-32-1, Lawes 7-0-40-0 (3w)

RESULT: New Zealand won by five wickets.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: J. Lennox

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026