CM Murad invites Indonesian investors to explore business opportunities in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday invited Indonesian businessmen to invest in Sindh’s rapidly expanding economy, highlighting major upcoming initiatives including the development of Keti Bandar Port, the establishment of a Sindh International Facilitation Centre in Karachi, and the creation of AI-enabled data centres powered by affordable energy.

Talking to the media after participating in the Indonesian-Pakistan Investment & Business Forum, the CM said Sindh offered immense opportunities for foreign investors across infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, information technology, manufacturing and agribusiness sectors.

He expressed confidence that the forum would pave the way for stronger economic cooperation and tangible business partnerships between Pakistan and Indonesia.

He thanked Indonesian Consul General Mudzakir and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for organising the event and bringing together business leaders from both countries.

He said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a historic relationship based on mutual respect, shared values and longstanding cooperation, adding that stronger economic engagement could further deepen bilateral ties.

CM Murad described Sindh as the economic engine of Pakistan, noting that Karachi remained the country’s financial and commercial hub with world-class ports, industrial zones, financial institutions and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Highlighting Sindh’s investment agenda, he said the provincial government was working on the development of a new deep-sea port at Keti Bandar that would create significant opportunities in trade, logistics and maritime commerce.

He announced plans to develop advanced data centres equipped with AI capabilities, supported by affordable and sustainable energy solutions. He pointed out that Sindh offered attractive prospects in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, as well as agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, information technology and value-added industries.

Referring to discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Pakistan and Indonesia, the chief minister said such an agreement could significantly boost bilateral trade, encourage investment flows and reduce barriers to economic cooperation.

Inviting Indonesian companies to explore opportunities in Sindh, he assured them that the provincial government would provide full support and facilitation for investment projects and long-term partnerships.

Later, responding to questions from journalists, the chief minister strongly condemned the murder of Dr Akash Kumar and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

He said those involved would not escape the law and that police were actively pursuing the case.

Referring to the broader security situation, Mr Shah said Pakistan, particularly Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was facing renewed terrorist threats from elements seeking to destabilise the country.

“We are closely monitoring terrorist networks and criminal elements,” he said, adding that law-enforcement and intelligence agencies were working in close coordination to eliminate threats to public safety.

The chief minister said that all terrorists involved in the recent attack on Rangers Headquarters had been arrested.

CM acknowledges flour crisis

On the wheat situation, the chief minister acknowledged that a flour crisis had emerged and said the provincial government’s primary objective was to ensure that growers received fair compensation for their produce.

He explained that during discussions on wheat procurement, the federal government had proposed a coordinated national approach so that all provinces could maintain a uniform procurement price.

He said there was growing support for deregulating wheat pricing and establishing a proper wheat exchange mechanism to ensure transparency.

The objective, he said, was to guarantee fair returns for farmers while allowing reasonable profits for traders without permitting excessive profiteering.

The Sindh government is actively working on a comprehensive solution that protects both growers and consumers, he said.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026