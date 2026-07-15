E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Punjab Assembly resolution seeks ban on social media accounts of kids under 16

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
A high school student poses with his mobile phone showing his social media applications in Melbourne, Australia on November 28. — Reuters/File
A high school student poses with his mobile phone showing his social media applications in Melbourne, Australia on November 28. — Reuters/File
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LAHORE: A resolution has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly, seeking a nationwide ban on social media accounts for children under the age of 16 without parental consent, amid growing concerns over cyberbullying, online sexual abuse and digital addiction among the minors.

The resolution, moved by Punjab lawmaker Sarah Ahmad, urges the provincial government to recommend to the federal government to introduce comprehensive legislation to regulate children’s access to social media platforms and strengthen online safety measures.

It says the protection of children’s physical, mental, psychological and moral development is both a constitutional and moral responsibility of the state, adding that unrestricted access to social media has exposed minors to cyberbullying, online sexual exploitation, inappropriate content, psychological distress, digital addiction and other serious online threats.

The resolution recommends that the federal government enact legislation prohibiting children below the age of 16 from creating or maintaining social media accounts unless parental or legal guardian consent is obtained through a reliable age-verification mechanism. It also calls upon the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to implement and enforce effective age-verification systems across all social media platforms operating in Pakistan to ensure compliance with the proposed restrictions.

The resolution further seeks to make social media companies responsible for complying with child protection standards by requiring them to promptly remove harmful content and provide a safer digital environment for minors.

It urges federal govt to introduce law for children’s safety

It recommends that the relevant federal and provincial departments launch sustained awareness campaigns for parents, teachers and children to promote digital literacy, online safety and the responsible use of the internet. In addition, the resolution calls for stronger coordination between federal and provincial authorities and introduction of comprehensive legislation aimed at enhancing the online protection of children.

The proposal comes at a time when governments around the world are considering stricter regulation of children’s use of social media amid mounting evidence linking excessive online activity with mental health issues, cyber abuse and exposure to harmful content.

Several countries, including Australia, besides the EU have recently moved towards imposing age-based restrictions on access to social media platforms, while others are examining stronger age-verification requirements and enhanced child online safety laws.

If adopted by the Punjab Assembly, the resolution will serve as a recommendation to the federal government, which has legislative authority over telecommunications, internet regulation and digital platforms.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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