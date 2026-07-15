Podcast host Rehan Tariq remanded in judicial custody

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday sent podcast host Rehan Tariq on judicial remand in a case registered under blasphemy and prevention of electronic crime law.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the YouTuber before the court on expiry of his six-day physical remand.

The investigating officer of the agency told the court that no further custody of the suspect was required in the case.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo sent the YouTuber on 14-day judicial remand, noting that religious discussions should not be held without adequate religious knowledge.

The agency had arrested the YouTuber from Lahore international airport on his arrival from abroad.

The NCCIA registered the first information report against Tariq under section 11 (hate speech) of the Prevention of Electronic Act 2016, section 153-A (spreading hate or promoting enmity between different groups), section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) and section 298 (uttering words or making gestures with the deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, registered on June 25, said YouTuber Tariq conducted a podcast with a religious scholar and discussed highly sensitive and controversial sectarian issues, provoking controversy among the followers of different sects.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026