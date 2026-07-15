E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Man held for boy’s rape and murder confesses before magistrate

Sumair Abdullah Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The prime suspect in the rape and murder of a six-year-old boy confessed before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday to raping and murdering the boy and then throwing his body from the third floor into an empty plot.

The investigating officer (IO), Sajid, produced the prime suspect along with his accomplices, including his father, uncle and teenage brother, before the court after completing their first physical remand.

The IO moved an application before Judicial Magistrate (South) Murtaza seeking permission to record the prime suspect’s confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

After allowing the IO’s request, the suspect was taken to the magistrate’s chamber, who gave him sufficient time and asked him questions regarding his willingness to confess. The suspect made it clear to the court that he was giving his statement voluntarily.

After completing all legal formalities, the judge recorded the suspect’s statement.

Complainant’s counsel Arsalan Saleem Khan, who had a copy of the statement, told reporters that in his confession, the suspect said that he had first raped the child and then murdered him.

Quoting the suspect, the counsel added that after killing six-year-old Wali, he put the body into a gunny bag and hid it in his house. Later, fearing that police would catch him, the suspect brought the victim’s body to the third floor of his house and then threw it into an empty plot, the counsel said.

After recording the suspect’s statement, the magistrate remanded the prime suspect, his father and his uncle to prison on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the IO also produced the prime suspect’s teenage brother, a co-accused in the case, before a juvenile court, which also sent him to prison on judicial remand.

According to the police, the prime suspect was caught by people in the area on July 8 after he threw the child’s body, wrapped in a gunny bag, from the upper floor of a building.

A case was registered at the Napier police station under Sections 376 (3) (rape with minor), 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 3 (trafficking in persons) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act of 2018.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Sumair Abdullah is a reporter for Dawn with over three years of experience, currently covering district and special courts in Karachi. He can be found on X at @sumairahmed.

Sumair Abdullah

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe