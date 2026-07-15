Man held for boy’s rape and murder confesses before magistrate

KARACHI: The prime suspect in the rape and murder of a six-year-old boy confessed before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday to raping and murdering the boy and then throwing his body from the third floor into an empty plot.

The investigating officer (IO), Sajid, produced the prime suspect along with his accomplices, including his father, uncle and teenage brother, before the court after completing their first physical remand.

The IO moved an application before Judicial Magistrate (South) Murtaza seeking permission to record the prime suspect’s confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

After allowing the IO’s request, the suspect was taken to the magistrate’s chamber, who gave him sufficient time and asked him questions regarding his willingness to confess. The suspect made it clear to the court that he was giving his statement voluntarily.

After completing all legal formalities, the judge recorded the suspect’s statement.

Complainant’s counsel Arsalan Saleem Khan, who had a copy of the statement, told reporters that in his confession, the suspect said that he had first raped the child and then murdered him.

Quoting the suspect, the counsel added that after killing six-year-old Wali, he put the body into a gunny bag and hid it in his house. Later, fearing that police would catch him, the suspect brought the victim’s body to the third floor of his house and then threw it into an empty plot, the counsel said.

After recording the suspect’s statement, the magistrate remanded the prime suspect, his father and his uncle to prison on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the IO also produced the prime suspect’s teenage brother, a co-accused in the case, before a juvenile court, which also sent him to prison on judicial remand.

According to the police, the prime suspect was caught by people in the area on July 8 after he threw the child’s body, wrapped in a gunny bag, from the upper floor of a building.

A case was registered at the Napier police station under Sections 376 (3) (rape with minor), 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 3 (trafficking in persons) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act of 2018.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026