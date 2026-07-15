New IO asked to record testimonies in Gul Plaza fire case

KARACHI: A sessions court on Tuesday directed the investigation officer of the Gul Plaza fire case to record statements of all suspects, including union officials, as well as the officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority and other relevant departments.

The additional district and sessions judge (South) on Tuesday took up the hearing on the interim bail earlier granted to 11-year-old Huzaifa, his father, Naimatullah, who owned an artificial flower shop; and Gul Plaza Traders Association President Tanveer Pasta along with its members Ammar Ismail and Muhammad Ramzan.

At the outset of the hearing, the newly appointed IO, DSP Aamir, appeared before the court and informed it that he had been appointed on the direction of the judicial magistrate concerned to investigate the case.

He also requested the court to cancel the interim bail granted to the suspects.

Meanwhile, state prosecutor Rana M. Khalique requested the court to direct the suspects to record their statements before the police under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He further requested the court to instruct the IO to record the statements of SBCA officials and the officials of other relevant departments.

After hearing all sides, the court directed the IO to record the statements of all the suspects as well as officials of the relevant departments and submit a progress report on July 21.

Earlier, the judicial magistrate rejected the charge sheet and directed the SSP Investigation to appoint a DSP for further investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026