E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Prosecutor under fire over bail plea in BRT case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: The prosecutor general’s (PG) office has sought an explanation from the special prosecutor who appeared before the provincial anti-corruption court and filed a “no objection” statement on the bail plea of the main suspect in the Rs8.5 billion Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line graft case.

In a letter to Special Prosecutor Abdul Ghaffar Kalhoro, the PG’s office sought an explanation for submitting a “no objection” statement in court supporting the prime suspect Zameer Abbasi’s bail plea, “despite the clear instructions issued by the head office.”

The letter stated that the prosecutor’s action constituted “misconduct, insubordination, and disobedience of the lawful instructions issued by the head office.”

The PG’s office directed the prosecutor to submit a written explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him over the alleged misconduct.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court had rejected the bail plea of Abbasi. During the hearing, prosecutor Kalhoro conceded the bail application and did not object to the plea. However, the court declined the request because he did not submit any written permission.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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