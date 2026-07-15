21 growers booked in Thatta for ‘stealing water’

THATTA: The irrigation department lodged a criminal case against 21 growers from the tail-end areas of the Naseer Wah (irrigation channel) for allegedly stealing water.

In its FIR, lodged at the Ghorabari police station, the department has accused them of illegally installing pumps and tampering with a watercourse to steal water.

The booked growers rejected the charge, and claimed that they were being punished for holding several demonstrations against an acute shortage of water needed to irrigate their lands.

The department alleged that the growers tampered with the watercourse between RD-5 and RD-35 of the Naseer Wah.

Farmers and other residents of Bacho Chharo and its adjoining areas have been holding protests intermittently lamenting that their lands were turning baron due to unavailability of water for the last five months. They said the local irrigation officials had not only turned a blind eye towards their issue, but had now also resorted to taking coercive action against them for raising their voice.

They also revealed that the FIR was lodged silently much earlier but the action was disclosed to them only now.

They demanded an inquiry into the matter and urged the provincial government to ensure adequate supply of water to the tail-end areas to save them from heavy losses.

On his part, Sub-Divisional Officer Amjad Sheikh said the FIR had been lodged in line with the ongoing crackdown against those who were stealing water through unauthorised connections and diversion tools.

The drive, he said, was aimed at curbing the severe shortage of water caused by unscrupulous elements using illegal means to draw others’ share of water. He said the drive would help protect the rights of legitimate water users and ensure equitable distribution of supplies.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026