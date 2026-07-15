No-confidence motion against Paretabad TMC chairman submitted

HYDERABAD: Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Paretabad Chair­man Adnan Rasheed, a PTI turncoat, faces a no-confidence motion tabled against him by 16-members of the TMC council.

The vice-chairman of each union committee is part of the 29-member TMC council.

Sixteen members out of 29 have submitted the no-trust motion against Mr Adnan, who joined the PPP in the same month last year. He had earlier faced a similar electoral issue in 2023 when he was part of the PTI.

The Election Comm­ission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected electoral result of the Paretabad chairman back in 2023. Disturbances had also occurred outside Noor Mohammad High School where the election of the chairman was scheduled.

In that election, his opponent and a candidate of the PTI, Sohail Jahejo, won on the basis of a toss which was later declared invalid by the ECP.

The resolution was submitted before the Town Municipal commissioner/ chief executive of the TMC Paretabad. The latest no-confidence motion was filed by the PTI-backed vice chairman of the Paretabad town.

A signed copy of the not-trust vote shared with Dawn by the members showed that they have invoked Section 27 of Sindh Local Government Act 2013 which said that a mayor, deputy mayor, chairman or vice chairman of the town shall be removed from office if a vote of no-confidence is passed against him or her by simple majority of the total number of the members of the council concerned.

The 16 members, according to UC-50 vice chairman Mohammad Arif, submitted a resolution in the wake of a budget session of TMC Paretabad. He quoted the no- trust motion, saying that the majority of elected members of the council have lost confidence in the town chairman and no longer repose trust in his leadership and administration.

The resolution said it was pertinent to mention that during the budget session for fiscal 206-27, the proposed budget failed to secure the support of the majority of the members of the council where out of the 29 total members, 26 were present.

Six of them voted against the budget while 10, including the town chairman and vice chairman, voted in favour of it. Consequently, it said, the budget was rejected by the majority of the house which clearly reflected that the town chairman has lost the confidence of the council.

The members have urged the TMC chief executive to forward the resolution/ notice to the presiding officer (deputy commissioner of Hyderabad) in terms of Section 27 of SLGA 2013 read with a Sindh government notification dated March 26, 2019 so that a special session of the council may be convened within the prescribed period for consideration and voting on the motion of vote of no-confidence.

Adnan Rasheed, when contacted on Tuesday, told thisreporter that the members have submitted the resolution before the Town Municipal commissioner. “We have not passed the budget and the budget session was adjourned sine die,” he said. He said that members should bring the resolution on the basis of some proven allegations of corruption against him because they could not file the resolution in the present form.

He said that PTI members did not mark their attendance in the budget session in the budget sheet, so how could they say that they rejected the budget. He said that he received least possible funds out of the OZT share of Paretabad town whereas council members were making unnecessary demands for funds, which he could not meet.

The PTI had won the town when Adnan Rasheed became chairman of the town following a long electoral dispute. However, since his joining of the PPP, the town now belongs to the PPP and the PTI was left with only one town of Latifabad run by Usama Hafeez.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026