E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies aged 78

AFP Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source
Sam Neill.—AFP
Sam Neill.—AFP

SYDNEY: Jurassic Park star Sam Neill died in Australia on Monday aged 78, his family said in a statement that described the beloved actor’s death as “sudden and unexpected”.

The New Zealander had in recent years undergone treatment for lymphoma but declared this year that he was cancer free. “It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13 July, in Sydney Australia,” the statement read, using the New Zealand Maori word for family.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.” The statement did not elaborate on the cause of Neill’s death, but said he had been treated at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life,” the statement said. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Neill was “one of the greats”.

“For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today — one of our greatest cultural exports,” Luxon said in a statement. “His work will be watched and loved long after all of us.” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Neill held a “special place in Australian hearts”.

“Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance,” Albanese said.

“He will be much mourned and long remembered.” Fellow Kiwi actor Karl Urban said “Sam was truly brilliant”, while Australian actor David Wenham said Neill was “the kindest, cheekiest, most generous and supportive friend going around”.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe