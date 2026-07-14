Auto sales rise in FY26

KARACHI: Barring tractors, the sales of the entire auto sector grew 25-67 per cent year-on-year in FY26.

Sales of cars in FY26 stood at 155,631 units, up by 39pc. Sales of jeeps, sport utility vehicles and vans surged by 41pc to 50,814 units, thanks to low interest rates that led to higher auto financing, new models unveiled by both old and new players, and relatively lower inflation.

As per data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), car sales rose to 15,378 units in June from 13,211 in May, while sales of jeeps, pickups, vans and SUVs rose to 6,363 units in June from 4,449 in May.

Topline Securities said the MoM growth was led by pre-budget buying amid expectations of higher duties and taxes.

Cars, SUVs, trucks drive growth; tractors show negative performance

Sazgar Engineering Ltd recorded an all-time high monthly sales figure of 2,720 units in June, up 102pc YoY and 70pc MoM, driven by pre-budget buying and deliveries of its Tank model. The company sold 19,179 units in FY26, up 77pc YoY.

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) reported sales of 11,543 units, down 13pc YoY but up 30pc MoM. Suzuki launched the Fronx model in May and the company sold 1,717 units in June. PSMCL’s FY26 sales rose by 34pc to 97,117 units.

Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) recorded a rise of 64pc YoY and 33pc MoM to 2,972 units in June. HACL sales in FY26 reached a four-year high of 28,015 units, up 53pc.

Topline Securities said that Indus Motor Company (IMC) posted a 5pc YoY decline and remained flattish MoM at 3,507 units. Corolla, Yaris, and Cross sales collectively decreased 9pc YoY and 1pc MoM to 2,650 units, while Fortuner and IMV sales rose 9pc YoY and 6pc MoM to 857 units. IMC sold 44,646 units in FY26, up by 34pc.

Hyundai Nishat Motors recorded a 7pc YoY decline and 50pc MoM growth to 1,351 units in June. Hyundai’s Tucson and Porter models witnessed a MoM rise of 91pc and 13pc, respectively. Hyundai sold 12,937 units, up 18pc.

Sales of 2/3 wheeler increased by 29pc YoY and 4pc MoM to 178,508 units in June, taking cumulative FY26 sales to an all-time high of 1.97m units, up 30pc. Out of the above 2/3 wheelers sales, Atlas Honda Ltd (AHL) alone sold 1.689m units in FY26, up by 32pc.

Tractor sales grew by 10pc YoY and 17pc MoM to 3,059 units in June, but fell by 1pc YoY to 28,791 units in FY26.

Truck and bus sales surged by 39pc YoY and 43pc MoM to 1,023 units in June, while FY26 stood at 8,424 units, up 61pc.

Topline Securities expects the positive momentum in auto sales to continue in FY27, with double-digit growth supported by the launch of new variants and the entry of new brands in the market.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026