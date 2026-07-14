Brendon McCullum sorry for Test defeats to Australia, India

LONDON: Brendon McCullum has apologised for the unsuccessful end of his reign as England’s Test coach, saying “it’s time for someone else to have a go”.

McCullum, who will remain in charge of England’s limited-overs set-up, was axed from the red-ball role he had held since 2022 after overseeing seven defeats in the team’s last nine Tests.

The former New Zealand captain was said to have “stood down” in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement released on Sunday but McCullum had no qualms in admitting Monday he had been dismissed.

“Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder,” he told reporters in Birmingham on the eve of the first One-day International against India at Edgbaston.

“I was disappointed but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We’re in a results business and fundamentally our results weren’t good enough. It’s time for someone else to have a go.

“We didn’t always get it right. For that, I put my hand up and say we weren’t able to get there.”

England’s recent 2-1 loss at home to McCullum’s native New Zealand, which culminated with the international retirement of red-ball captain Ben Stokes, marked the end of his reign as Test coach.

But the writing was on the wall for the 44-year-old McCullum following a woeful 4-1 Ashes reverse in Australia concluded in January marred by allegations of a drinking culture among his players.

That extended England’s mediocre record in showpiece series against the other members of the so-called ‘Big Three’, losing away to Australia and India and drawing 2-2 against both countries on home soil.

“We just weren’t quite able to win those big series, against India and Australia, the two marquee series,” said McCullum. “We just weren’t able to get the results and for that I guess I can only say sorry.

“I was the leader of that group. I was in charge of the team culturally, in charge of the team tactically, in charge of the team results-wise as well.”

McCullum added: “If you don’t get the results, being a results business, fundamentally you get replaced.”

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026