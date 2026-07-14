E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Brendon McCullum sorry for Test defeats to Australia, India

AFP Published Updated
Former captain Brendon McCullum. — AFP/File
Former captain Brendon McCullum. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LONDON: Brendon McCullum has apologised for the unsuccessful end of his reign as England’s Test coach, saying “it’s time for someone else to have a go”.

McCullum, who will remain in charge of England’s limited-overs set-up, was axed from the red-ball role he had held since 2022 after overseeing seven defeats in the team’s last nine Tests.

The former New Zealand captain was said to have “stood down” in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement released on Sunday but McCullum had no qualms in admitting Monday he had been dismissed.

“Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder,” he told reporters in Birmingham on the eve of the first One-day International against India at Edgbaston.

“I was disappointed but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We’re in a results business and fundamentally our results weren’t good enough. It’s time for someone else to have a go.

“We didn’t always get it right. For that, I put my hand up and say we weren’t able to get there.”

England’s recent 2-1 loss at home to McCullum’s native New Zealand, which culminated with the international retirement of red-ball captain Ben Stokes, marked the end of his reign as Test coach.

But the writing was on the wall for the 44-year-old McCullum following a woeful 4-1 Ashes reverse in Australia concluded in January marred by allegations of a drinking culture among his players.

That extended England’s mediocre record in showpiece series against the other members of the so-called ‘Big Three’, losing away to Australia and India and drawing 2-2 against both countries on home soil.

“We just weren’t quite able to win those big series, against India and Australia, the two marquee series,” said McCullum. “We just weren’t able to get the results and for that I guess I can only say sorry.

“I was the leader of that group. I was in charge of the team culturally, in charge of the team tactically, in charge of the team results-wise as well.”

McCullum added: “If you don’t get the results, being a results business, fundamentally you get replaced.”

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe