Concerns mounting in Swat over ‘resurgence’ of militants

SWAT: Concerns are mounting across Swat valley after residents of the district, peace activists, political leaders and elders reported alleged reappearance of armed militants in mountainous areas bordering Swat and Upper Dir districts.

They said that resurgence of militancy could jeopardise the hard-earned peace restored after years of conflict.

The renewed concerns come days after an attack on Awami National Party (ANP) local leader in Shakardara area of Matta tehsil and reports from several villages, claiming sighting of armed men patrolling nearby mountains.

Locals and community elders said that peace in Swat was achieved after immense sacrifices by security forces and civilians alike. “We cannot afford to return to the dark days of militancy,” several elders said, urging authorities to take immediate and effective measures to reassure people and eliminate any potential threat.

According to locals, armed men were recently seen patrolling the mountains overlooking Rodingar in Matta tehsil. Similar reports also emerged from Charbagh tehsil, where villagers claimed that suspected militants were spotted in remote mountainous areas.

The situation further heightened public concern following an incident on July 12, when unidentified armed men opened firing on Asharey police station. Police personnel returned fire, and no casualties were reported.

Adding to the uncertainty, videos circulated on social media by individuals claiming affiliation with militant groups purportedly showed a drone, alleging that it belonged to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and had been shot down by militants. The authenticity of the video and the claim could not be independently verified.

In Khwazakhela tehsil, a large number of people staged a protest against reported presence of militants in the mountains of Matta. Addressing the demonstrators, Mukhtiar Yousafzai, Khurshaid Kakaji and Ajab Khan said that people of Swat were fully aware of what they described as “planned scripts and dramas” surrounding the return of militants.

“We will never allow any militant group to sabotage peace in Swat. If law enforcement agencies fail to protect our land, the people themselves will stand up to defend peace,” they said.

The protesters emphasised that circumstances in Swat had fundamentally changed since the 2007 insurgency. “This is not the Swat of 2007. It is 2026. Every Swati now understands who the militants are and who sends them into our valley,” one speaker told the gathering.

Responding to public concerns, Upper Swat Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Habib Shah rejected speculation linking the firing on Asharey police station to militant activity.

He told local media that the exchange of fire occurred between two rival groups in the village and police initiated an inquiry into the incident. He said that CTD personnel were conducting surveillance and monitoring operations in mountainous areas as part of routine security measures.

He also dismissed claims circulating on social media that a CTD drone had been brought down by militants, stating that no such incident had occurred.

The district police officer (DPO) of Upper Swat, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, also said that durable peace prevailed across the district and police remained fully alert to respond to any untoward situation.

“We are vigilant and prepared to deal with any security challenge,” he said, urging people not to be influenced by unverified information circulating on social media.

Despite the official assurances, people continue to call for enhanced security patrols, greater transparency and timely communication from authorities, saying that maintaining public confidence is essential to preserving the peace achieved through years of sacrifice.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026