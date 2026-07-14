Traditional cuisines at Wana food festival attract visitors

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A vibrant cultural food festival was arranged here on Monday to highlight the importance of preserving indigenous culture and passing it on to future generations.

The event, which was held at Musa Nika Public School and College in Wana, brought together students, teachers, tribal elders, public representatives, journalists and members of civil society.

The festival featured an impressive exhibition of traditional tribal cuisine, reflecting the centuries-old customs, hospitality and cultural identity of the people of Lower South Waziristan.

Organisers said that primary objective of the event was to introduce young people to their ancestral heritage, promote awareness of traditional lifestyle and encourage preservation of cultural values in an era of rapid social and technological change.

MNA Zubair Wazir, the principal of Musa Nika Public School and College, Gul Hassan Wazir, and local elders showed up at the event. Guests toured stalls, appreciated the efforts of students and teachers, and praised the organisers for arranging the event.

Local delicacies such as Khara Ghosha, Larram, Waziri Larrmeen, Kharey Wareezey, Talbar, Aigra, Kook, Naghan, Postai, Patira, Gadalai, Raiz, Wara Marai, Randa Charga, Zarda and Weshliya, along with several other indigenous recipes, were displayed.

Each food stall included information about the preparation of the dishes, their historical background, nutritional value and cultural significance, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the area’s culinary traditions.

Beyond the food exhibition, the festival also highlighted various aspects of tribal life, including traditional hospitality, local customs, indigenous attire and longstanding social practices.

Students in traditional clothing welcomed guests. They also explained the history and significance of the dishes displayed, demonstrating their knowledge of local culture and reinforcing the educational purpose of the festival.

Visitors appreciated the initiative, observing that such programmes played an important role in safeguarding cultural heritage at a time when globalisation and changing lifestyles were gradually replacing many traditional practices.

They remarked that preserving cultural identity required more than written records and museums as it also demanded practical engagement through educational and community-based activities that inspired younger generations to value their roots.

Visitors also sampled several traditional dishes during the festival and praised their distinctive flavours, nutritional value and authentic methods of preparation. Decorated stalls, informative displays and enthusiastic participation of students received widespread appreciation from audience.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from organisers and participants to continue promoting cultural traditions, indigenous language, traditional attire, local cuisine and historical heritage of Lower South Waziristan.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026