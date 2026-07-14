E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Two ASIs suspended after boy’s death by suicide in Mohmand

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MOHMAND: Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were suspended, and an inquiry was ordered after the death of a 14-year-old boy, who had been arrested, along with five other miners, on the charge of mobile phone theft.

It was learnt that the boy, identified as Yaseen, 14, allegedly died by suicide in the Sapri Malagori area of Prang Ghar tehsil.

The boy allegedly ended his life by consuming poisonous pills.

According to his family and residents, six boys, including the deceased, were taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of theft of an official mobile phone and were allegedly subjected to physical abuse during interrogation.

The family claimed that Yaseen was pressured to arrange money after the interrogation, leaving him under severe psychological distress. He allegedly took the poisonous substance after returning home.

Following the incident, the other five boys reportedly disclosed details of the interrogation, prompting local elders to convene a tribal jirga.

The participants demanded a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident and called for legal action against anyone found responsible.

Police, however, dismissed the allegations, claiming the deceased had previously been involved in mobile phone theft cases and was also suspected in another recent theft.

Police said that he had been detained in accordance with legal procedures and was later released on bail.

They further claimed that the boy was subjected to physical punishment by his family after returning home and that the alleged domestic abuse, rather than police action, led to his suicide.

Taking notice of the incident, Mohmand district police officer Raza Mohammad ordered the suspension of ASIs Jan Alam Khan and Faris Bacha.

The DPO constituted an inquiry committee to examine all aspects of the case and submit its findings at the earliest.

“The law is equal for everyone. If any police official is found guilty of misconduct or abuse of authority, strict departmental and legal action will be taken,” the DPO said.

The incident sparked widespread concern among residents and civil society members, who have urged authorities to ensure accountability and strengthen safeguards governing the treatment and interrogation of minors to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death remain under investigation, and the allegations made by both the family and the police have yet to be independently verified.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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