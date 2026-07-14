E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Centre blamed for tobacco growers’ woes

Our Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SWABI: Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Monday blamed the federal government for the woes of the tobacco growers and said his party would stand by the protesting farmers until the ‘unjust taxes’ were withdrawn.

“The flawed policies of the federal government have left the tobacco growers in the lurch, prompting them to launch a protest campaign, which will continue till withdrawal of unjust taxes,” he told a protest gathering held in the Yar Hussain town here.

The protesters condemned their ‘exploitation’ by companies and the Pakistan Tobacco Board’s failure to protect their rights.

The protesters also chanted slogans against both the federal and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments.

Insiders in ANP said that the decision to hold the protest stemmed from the ‘flawed’ approach of the Tobacco Action Committee leaders who ran a two-month campaign to push for withdrawal of the Rs390 federal excise duty, but to no effect.

Mr Hoti asked Federal Minister Amir Muqam and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, being representatives of the federal government, to take up the issues of the tobacco growers with the Centre.

He said that the federal and provincial governments should protect the rights of tobacco farmers.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe