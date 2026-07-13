'We had a deal and they broke it': Trump accuses Iran of violating Islamabad MoU

President Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating the agreement with the United States, affirming that his country would “hit them very hard”.

“Most of their equipment is gone … we hit them very hard last night,” Trump tells Fox News programme ‘Fox and Friends’. “Every time they send a drone, we hit them very hard.”

“But we had a deal … And then they broke it. They always break it … so we’re just going to hit them very hard and we’re going to keep the Strait and we’ll probably run it,” he adds.