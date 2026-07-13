E-Paper | July 13, 2026

UK proscribes Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organisation: local media

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The United Kingdom has proscribed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, Reuters reports citing Sky News.

According to the British broadcaster, ministers fast-tracked the National Security (State Threats) Bill, promised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after a spate of attacks on the Jewish community in the UK.

Under the bill, it is now a punishable offence to “invite support for, or express an opinion or belief that is supportive of, the IRGC; assist the IRGC in carrying out UK-related activities or engage in conduct likely to materially assist it; [or] accept or retain a material benefit provided by or on behalf of the IRGC”.

According to Sky News, the aim is to “disrupt individuals who promote the interests and objectives of designated bodies”.

It adds that breaching the new law could lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison and/or a fine.

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