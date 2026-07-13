Bahrain says it thwarted ‘treacherous’ Iranian attacks

Bahrain’s military says air defence systems intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks and accused Tehran of systematically targeting civilians and private property, Al Jazeera reports.

All military units have been placed on high alert to protect the kingdom, while the public has been warned not to approach suspicious debris and to report it immediately, a statement says.

The army has denounced “several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks this morning” on the Gulf state.

Bahraini forces are at “advanced combat readiness” and it has praised the “high vigilance demonstrated by its valiant personnel in performing their sacred national duty of defending the homeland”.