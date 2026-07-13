E-Paper | July 13, 2026

US aggression again targets Iranian water infrastructure amid summer heat

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The United States has struck two water pumping stations in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan and southern Bushehr provinces, temporarily disrupting water supply to Kharg Island, Iranian officials say, according to Press Tv.

One person was killed and four others injured after a US projectile struck an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr, Khuzestan province, according to a provincial official.

Abbas Sadrianfar, managing director of the Khuzestan Water and Electricity Organisation, said the RMD drainage pumping station in Hendijan, located between the cities of Mahshahr and Hendijan, was targeted by “the American-Zionist enemy” in the early hours of Monday.

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