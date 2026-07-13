China calls for ‘free’ and ‘safe’ Hormuz passage

Beijing says the Strait of Hormuz is a waterway for international navigation and resuming free and safe passage serves the interests of all nations, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has said passage through the strait should be “properly handled”.

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador to Beijing said ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz will be charged new fees but added China and other “friendly” countries will be granted “special considerations”.