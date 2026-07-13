Jet fuel supplies are stable despite volatile outlook, EU energy task force says

Supplies of jet fuel in the European Union (EU) remain stable, despite ongoing market volatility linked to the conflict with Iran, the EU’s energy task force says, Reuters reports.

“The Task Force concluded that the supply of jet fuel remains overall stable so far. The supply of jet fuel in the EU has proven to be resilient in the face of geopolitical pressure, with increased EU refinery production and supplies secured from other regions around the world. The situation nonetheless remains volatile,” it has said in a statement.