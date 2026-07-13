No Iran sanctions relief without clear nuclear renunciation: France

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has told French media there would be “no lifting of sanctions” on Iran as long as it hasn’t “renounced its nuclear programme”, Al Jazeera reports.

Last month, Barrot said Paris wanted to play a role in talks dealing with Iran’s nuclear efforts and would not approve the lifting of UN sanctions unless it’s satisfied by the terms of a final peace agreement in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

France is a veto-wielding member of the United Nations Security Council.