Iran has never been ‘the first to violate its commitments’: Baqaei

Iran has entered “every negotiation with meticulousness and seriousness, keeping in mind the interests and concerns of the Iranian nation”, says Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“Once an understanding has been reached, it has acted in good faith and seriousness in fulfilling its commitments,” Baqaei has told reporters in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been the first to violate its commitments.”

Iran will no longer abide by the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States if Washington fails to uphold its commitments to end the war, he has added.

“Each time that the other party has failed to meet its obligations, we did not uphold ours… We will continue to act in this manner,” says Baqaei.