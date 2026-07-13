I VISITED a women-only bazaar that has recently been set up under a government initiative in Attock. In a society where many women struggle to find safe and independent ways to earn, creating dedicated commercial spaces for them is an encouraging step. However, what I witnessed there was disappointing. Many stalls were empty, and several vendors appeared uninterested or unprepared for business. Some stalls displayed low-quality household items that could easily be found elsewhere at better prices. Food stalls lacked the energy that usually draws people. The market felt lifeless despite being open during busy daytime hours. This raises an important question; is providing a space alone enough to make such initiatives successful?

Small businesses actually need more than allocated stalls. Vendors often require guidance in product selection, presentation, customer dealing, pricing and marketing. Without proper support and training, these kinds of projects become symbolic rather than economically productive. Women in business should be encouraged whole-heartedly, but empowerment cannot survive on opportunity alone. It requires preparation, creativity and due support.

Hira Bibi

Attock

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026