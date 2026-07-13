E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Tragic loss

From the Newspaper Published Updated
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THE heart-breaking loss of innocent children and injuries to many others when the roof of a tuition centre collapsed in Lahore should shake the conscience of the entire nation. The incident raises serious questions about negligence, accountability and the failure of those entrusted with the task of protecting public safety.

If construction work was being carried out on an already weakened roof without proper structural assessment, the relevant government departments cannot escape responsibility. The primary duty of any government is to safeguard the lives of its citizens, especially children, through vigilant oversight, strict compliance with safety standards, and timely action against unsafe buildings. Had the relevant authorities been performing regular inspections of construction activities, this devastating tragedy might well have been prevented.

The grieving families deserve more than condolences. They deserve a transparent investigation and meaningful reforms. Public safety must never be compromised by carelessness, complacency or weak enforcement of the existing regulations.

Mumraiz Khan
Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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