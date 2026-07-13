E-Paper | July 13, 2026

STREET CRIME

From the Newspaper Published Updated
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STREET CRIME: Among the basic requirements for a stable society, security is perhaps the most fundamental. However, many in Karachi feel deprived of this essential cover. People work hard to earn a living, but criminals deprive them of their hard-earned possessions. Furthermore, attempting to resist a street criminal can sometimes turn a robbery into a tragic loss of life. The major causes of street crime include weak law-enforcement, unemployment, organised criminal groups and easy access to weapons. It is the prime responsibility of the authorities to address these issues. Only through effective action can Karachi become a safer city.

Isbah Khaliq
Karachi

PERILOUS ROAD: The Pir Sohawa Road near Dino Valley in Haripur district has been in a dilapidated condition. Nearly half of the road had been washed away by a landslide more than a year ago, but no repair work has been undertaken yet. The road is used daily by a large number of local residents, including schoolchildren, while thousands of tourists travel on it every weekend. Even a minor loss of control across the damaged portion may send a vehicle plunging down hundreds of feet into the ravine. The authorities concerned must repair the road, construct safety barriers, and install warning signs before a preventable tragedy occurs.

Tipu Khan
Rawalpindi

DIGITAL LITERACY: Social media plays a significant role in shaping public opinion in today’s digital world. Platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube have become major sources of information and discussion for people of all ages. On the one hand, social media raises awareness, encourages civic participation and provides a platform for diverse voices, while, on the other, the rapid spread of misinformation and un-verified content can negatively influence public perception and create confusion among citizens. Therefore, it is essential to promote media literacy. Educational institutions and mainstream media outlets should promote digital literacy.

Shaista
Sukkur

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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