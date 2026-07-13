Four injured in cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: At least four people were injured in a cylinder explosion at a house in Islamabad’s Sector F-15/2 late on Saturday night in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station.

According to the district administration, rescue teams responded promptly and brought the fire under control, while a magistrate remained present to supervise the operation.

Four people, including two children, sustained burn injuries in the explosion, which also caused extensive damage to the house, officials said, according to local media reports.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The blast shattered windows, damaged doors and affected the walls of the house.

Initial investigations indicated that the explosion was caused by a gas leak from a water heater, the district administration said. The Capital Emergency Services also confirmed the incident.

Authorities said they were investigating the case to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the explosion.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026