E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Over 1,400 graduates secure US residency placement: PMDC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has stated more than 1,400 medical graduates secured placement in the USA residency programme this year, highlighting the growing international recognition of Pakistan’s medical education system.

The council recognised the progress made by Pakistani medical graduates in international licensing examinations and residency pathways, particularly the United States Residency Programme.

“The growing number of Pakistani doctors moving successfully toward medical residency opportunities in the United States reflects the positive impact of improved medical education standards, updated curricula and forward-looking policies introduced by PMDC,” claimed PMDC President Dr Rizwan Taj.

“The journey of Pakistani doctors achieving success on the global stage is a story of dedication, hard work, and the continuous transformation of medical education in Pakistan by the PMDC. The significant increase compared with previous years reflects the growing preparedness, confidence, and global competitiveness of Pakistani doctors,” he said.

“Once dominated by larger applicant pools from countries such as India, the landscape is witnessing a significant rise in the representation and success of Pakistani doctors, highlighting their growing competitiveness and recognition in the global medical community,” he said.

He claimed that, over the past few years, PMDC has focused on strengthening the foundation of medical education in Pakistan by promoting quality assurance, competency-based learning, improved clinical training and alignment with international standards.

“These efforts have helped medical students develop stronger clinical knowledge, professional skills, and confidence to compete in highly competitive global healthcare systems,” he added.

Dr Taj stated that the success of young doctors was a source of pride for Pakistan.

“Every graduate who succeeds internationally represents the dedication of students, teachers, institutions, and the reforms introduced to improve medical education. PMDC will continue its mission to raise standards, support medical institutions, and create opportunities for doctors to excel anywhere in the world,” said the PMDC chief.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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