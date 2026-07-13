E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Two killed, four hurt in Toronto

AFP Published Updated
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TORONTO: Police in Canada were searching on Sunday for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting at a Latino music festival in Toronto that left two people dead and four others seriously injured.

“Police are continuing their investigation at the scene,” City Councillor Josh Matlow on his X account, alluding to the attack on Saturday night.

The final day of the Salsa on St. Clair festival, Sunday, was canceled, he added.

According to initial reports gathered on Saturday evening, “there was an exchange of gunfire between two individuals, and two firearms were recovered at the scene,” Deputy Police Chief Frank Barredo said.

He did not specify if the shooters were among the dead. Nor did he rule out the possibility of more people being involved in the shooting.

“No arrests have been made so far,” Barredo added, describing the situation as very “complex” and “chaotic,” and asking festival-goers to send police any images that could help the investigation. Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “horrified” by the shooting.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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