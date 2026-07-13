Falling sperm counts a worrying trend worldwide

Courtesy The Star

Global sperm counts have declined by over 50 per cent since the 1970s, a trend that has accelerated significantly since the year 2000.

While scientists agree this is a serious medical and environmental concern, it does not signal the end of human reproduction, as average counts still remain well within the healthy, fertile range.

Why Are Sperm Counts Falling?

The medical community views sperm quality as a “canary in the coal mine” for a man’s general health. The decline is caused by a mix of modern lifestyle shifts and environmental toxins.

Endocrine-Disrupting

Chemicals (EDCs)

Everyday exposure to plastics, phthalates, bisphenol A (BPA), and certain pesticides alters hormone production during critical stages of fetal development and adult life.

Modern Lifestyle Factors

Rising global rates of obesity, metabolic diseases like diabetes, chronic stress, lack of sleep, and prolonged sedentary behavior directly impair healthy sperm production.

Myth vs. Medical Science

With the rise of “Spermageddon” headlines, online wellness influencers frequently market unproven hacks to anxious men — such as testicle icing or red-light devices. Urologists warn that these gimmicks lack rigorous human clinical evidence.

Instead, established medical advice for maintaining fertility focuses on basic, proven health adjustments: managing weight, eliminating smoking, limiting alcohol, and minimising direct exposure to harsh industrial plastics.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026