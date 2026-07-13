Syrian transitional parliament holds first session

DAMASCUS: Syria’s transitional parliament began its first session on Sunday, state television reported, tasked with drafting the country’s new constitution and laying the groundwork for democracy after decades of authoritarian rule.

Syria’s new authorities dissolved the country’s rubber-stamp legislature after toppling longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, and adopted a temporary constitutional declaration to cover a five-year transition period.

In October last year, in a process criticised as undemocratic, local committees appointed by the electoral commission — which in turn was appointed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa — began selecting two-thirds of the 210 members of the new parliament.

Sharaa appointed the remaining 70 members last week. The session began on Sunday with 206 members, excluding those from Druze-majority Sweida province in the south and one member who died between being named and the parliament convening.

Members face monumental task of redrafting constitution alongside vital budget and legal reforms

Sweida still has not designated its members following sectarian bloodshed there last year, though Sharaa appointed two representatives from the province.

The lawmaker selection process was held in formerly Kurdish-run areas of the north and northeast earlier this year, after the Damascus authorities assumed control there and signed a deal on integrating Kurdish institutions into the state.

Representatives were sworn in and elected Abdelhalim al-Awwak, a legal expert from Hasakeh province and one of the drafters of last year’s constitutional declaration, as speaker of parliament with 99 votes.

Mustapha Mussa and Madonna Beshara, a Christian, were elected as first and second deputy speakers, respectively.

‘Key milestone’

In his opening remarks, Sharaa called on lawmakers to be “models of responsibility and competence, and to contribute to establishing a culture of dialogue, the rule of law, and respect for institutions”, adding that the country was writing “a new chapter in its history”.

Claudio Cordone, deputy UN special envoy for Syria, called the parliament’s first session “a key milestone in the country’s political transition”, adding that they “will follow its work closely and stand ready to support” it.

During its renewable 30-month mandate, the parliament is expected to undertake several tasks — most notably forming a committee to draft the constitution, approving the budget, and proposing and amending laws. But major challenges related to the legislature’s independence and the separation of powers remain, according to analysts.

Syrians have criticised the mechanism for forming parliament, citing the absence of direct elections and the underrepresentation of women. Civil society organisations have also decried the concentration of all executive power in the hands of Sharaa, in the absence of a prime minister.

The underrepresentation of Syria’s various religious and ethnic groups was also criticised. Political scientist Ibrahim al-Asil said that the parliament could not be judged without first seeing how it performs.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026