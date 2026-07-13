Bangkok pub fire kills 27

BANGKOK: A fire in a bar in the Thai capital killed at least 27 people late Sunday night, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told local media.

“Twenty-seven bodies were moved out, lifeless bodies. Some were sent to hospitals, we are checking their conditions,” Anutin said in televised remarks from the scene of the blaze.

The prime minister said musicians at the bar and restaurant venue on the outskirts of the capital described “smoke from a circuit breaker near the stage followed by the power going out and an explosion”.

In the early hours of Monday, Thai national police said the fire had been “brought under control”.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026