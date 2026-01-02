Fire ravages Amsterdam church during ‘unsettled’ New Year

(LEFT to right) Muslims carry out a post-fireworks clean-up on New Year’s morning in the Neukoelln district of Berlin, Germany; firefighters work at the site of a fire that broke out in the tower of the Vondelkerk church in Amsterdam; and, the church tower is seen ablaze on New Year’s Eve.—Reuters/AFP

THE HAGUE: A huge inferno gutted a 19th century Amsterdam church Thursday, as the Netherlands endured an unsettled New Year’s Eve with two dead from fireworks and “unprecedented” violence against police.

The blaze broke out in the early hours at the Vondelkerk, a tourist attraction that has overlooked one of the city’s top parks since 1872.

The 50-metre-high (164-foot) tower collapsed and the roof was badly damaged but the structure was expected to remain intact, Amsterdam authorities said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

The head of the Dutch Police Union, Nine Kooiman, reported an “unprecedented amount of violence against police and emergency services” over New Year’s Eve.

Two youths killed in Germany; Belgian police make scores of arrests as officers in Brussels, Antwerp targeted with fireworks

She said she herself had been pelted three times by fireworks and other explosives as she worked a shift in Amsterdam.

Shortly after midnight, authorities released a rare country-wide alert on mobile phones warning people not to call overwhelmed emergency services unless lives were at risk.

Reports of attacks against police and firefighters were widespread across the country. In the southern city of Breda, people threw petrol bombs at police.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man, were killed in fireworks accidents. Three others were seriously injured.

The eye hospital in Rotterdam said it had treated 14 patients, including 10 minors, for eye injuries. Two received surgery.

It was the last year before an expected ban on unofficial fireworks, so the Dutch bought them in massive quantities.

According to the Dutch Pyrotechnics Association, revellers splashed out a record 129 million euros ($151 million) on fireworks.

Some areas had been designated firework-free zones, but this appeared to have little effect.

An AFP journalist in such a zone in The Hague reported loud bangs until around 3am.

In Belgium, meanwhile, police made scores of arrests as officers in both Brussels and Antwerp were targeted with fireworks — with a New Year’s ban on their use failing to prevent chaotic scenes in both major cities.

Police used tear gas and arrested more than 100 people in the port city of Antwerp, where minors as young as 10 or 11 targeted officers and emergency services with fireworks and stones, setting fire to bikes, cars and trash cans, a spokesperson told AFP.

Authorities confiscated a number of “very dangerous” professional grade fireworks, the spokesperson said. A 12-year-old child was seriously injured in a fireworks incident in the northern city.

Likewise in the capital Brussels, police said they were “repeatedly” targeted with fireworks, making some 70 arrests overnight.

In Germany, two 18-year-olds died in the western city of Bielefeld when they set off home-made fireworks that produced “deadly facial injuries,” local police said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026