Millers cut flour price by Rs8 a kilo

KARACHI: Mill owners on Sunday announced a reduction of Rs8 in the ex-mill price of per kilogram of wheat to bring down the rate from Rs133 to Rs125.

The reduction came as a result of negotiations between Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi and flour mill owners.

According to a press release issued from the office of the commissioner, the meeting was attended by Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chairman Abdul Junaid, mill owners, Sindh Food Secretary Ghulam Abbas and others.

It was decided that the decision to reduce the price of flour would be implemented forthwith.

The association also announced that mill owners would also set up “fair price” stalls to provide flour to citizens at reduced rates.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026