E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Two suspected robbers gunned down by citizens in city areas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were shot dead by as many citizens in Gulzar-i-Hijri and Cattle Colony on Sunday, police said.

In the first incident, Mobina Town SHO Inam Husain Junejo said that four suspects travelling in a car arrived outside a house near County Garden, where the homeowner had tied goats outside his residence.

The officer added that when the suspected robbers attempted to steal the animals, the homeowner caught hold of one suspect.

His accomplices then opened fire to free their associate. The citizen remained unhurt, drew his pistol and opened fire in self-defence, killing one suspect on the spot.

The killed suspect was identified as Asif Abbas, while his three accomplices managed to escape in the car.

The officer said the deceased suspect had a criminal record, with two FIRs registered against him at Yousuf Plaza and Gadap City police stations.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In the second incident, a suspected robber was shot and killed by the firing of a citizen in Cattle Colony within the remit of the Sukkan police station on Sunday evening.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.

Guard shot dead

A private security guard was shot dead on Tipu Sultan Road on Sunday evening, according to police.

They identified the victim as Akhtar Husain, 53.

Bahadurabad SHO Qurban Ali Channa said the victim originally hailed from Ghotki district. The body was shifted to the JPMC.

Stabbed to death

A man, identified as Jawed Hanif, 25, was stabbed to death near Bilal Masjid in Surjani Town on Sunday evening.

According to the police, he was killed over some personal dispute.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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