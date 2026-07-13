Mahar, Jatoi tribes end years-long hostility

SUKKUR: A Jirga (tribal court) held on Saturday night imposed a fine / compensation of over Rs1.85 billion on the Mahar and Jatoi tribes to settle a years-long hostility between the two sides.

The Jirga was convened at the Sukkur Circuit House and presided over by Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Dr Ibrahim Jatoi. A large number of people from the two tribes, besides their elders, elites and representatives, attended the proceedings.

A panel of counsel assisted Sardar Mahar and Dr Jatoi in fixing responsibilities on errant individuals and deciding action against them.

After holding consultations with the counsel and other aides, the two tribal chiefs reached a conclusion and issued a decree.

They fixed a fine / compensation of Rs2.5m for each murder, except that of a groom, whose compensation amount was fixed at Rs4.5m. The groom belonged to the Mahar tribe.

The Jirga noted that the Mahars lost their 33 members and the Jatois their 27 members. A total of 55 Mahars and 37 Jatois suffered injuries in the attacks.

Accordingly, the Jatoi tribe was ordered to pay Rs968.16m to the other side and the Mahar tribe was ordered to pay Rs883m to the rival side.

Both tribes accepted the decree and undertook to bury the hatchet.

Material loss assessment

The Jirga also formed a special committee comprising MNA Shahryar Mahar and former MPA Mir Abid Jatoi to assess the material losses suffered by the two sides during the period of the hostility.

It fixed a penalty of Rs4m for every violation of the Jirga ruling in future.

Implementation team

It announced that a police team would be formed to ensure implementation of the ruling and keeping an eye on its violators. Another police team headed by the Sukkur DIG would hold a transparent inquiry into the death of three Jatois killed in alleged police encounters, the Jirga announced.

Several hundred members of the two tribes attending the proceedings celebrated the end to their hostility through an amicable settlement.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026