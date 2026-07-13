Young girl among six dead in Israeli strike in Gaza

CAIRO: Israeli attacks killed at least six people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a nine-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said, as mediators held more talks to safeguard the US-brokered ceasefire.

Medics said Israeli gunfire directed at a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed nine-year-old Tala Abu Matar. The Israeli military said it was not aware of the incident.

An air strike at a metal foundry in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood killed four people. Witnes­ses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

Israel’s military said they targeted “terrorist” sites but gave no evidence or details to support their claim.

Separately, the military said that since on Thursday its forces had killed at least two Hamas fighters in northern Gaza who were planning attacks on its troops.

Later on Sunday, an Israeli strike at a tent encampment in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south, killed at least one person and wounded several others, including children, medics said.

Israel’s military did not immediately comment.

Talks deadlocked

The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the enclave, but it has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza over the same period.

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, adding that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026