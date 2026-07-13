E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Young girl among six dead in Israeli strike in Gaza

Reuters Published Updated
Mourners react during the funeral of six-year-old Palestinian girl Mennatallah Abu Libda, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent encampment for displaced families, according to medics, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 25, 2026. —Reuters/File
Mourners react during the funeral of six-year-old Palestinian girl Mennatallah Abu Libda, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent encampment for displaced families, according to medics, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 25, 2026. —Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

CAIRO: Israeli attacks killed at least six people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a nine-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said, as mediators held more talks to safeguard the US-brokered ceasefire.

Medics said Israeli gunfire directed at a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed nine-year-old Tala Abu Matar. The Israeli military said it was not aware of the incident.

An air strike at a metal foundry in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood killed four people. Witnes­ses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

Israel’s military said they targeted “terrorist” sites but gave no evidence or details to support their claim.

Separately, the military said that since on Thursday its forces had killed at least two Hamas fighters in northern Gaza who were planning attacks on its troops.

Later on Sunday, an Israeli strike at a tent encampment in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south, killed at least one person and wounded several others, including children, medics said.

Israel’s military did not immediately comment.

Talks deadlocked

The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the enclave, but it has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza over the same period.

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, adding that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Gaza invasion
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe