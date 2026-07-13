The remittances challenge

Pakistan’s long-term economic future depends on one objective: sustained export-led growth. Yet exports have remained stuck around $30 billion for years while imports continue to rise, leaving the country vulnerable to external shocks and recurring balance-of-payments crises.

The FY27 budget does little to change this trajectory. Exporters expected lower energy costs, a simpler Final Tax Regime and measures to improve competitiveness. Instead, the budget largely preserves the status quo, raising doubts about Pakistan’s ability to achieve sustained export and GDP growth.

Ironically, the urgency for export reforms appears to be fading because record workers’ remittances are cushioning the external account. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), remittances reached a historic $41.6 billion in FY26, surpassing merchandise export earnings of $30.13bn. Overseas Pakistanis deserve appreciation for this remarkable contribution.

However, policymakers must ask an uncomfortable question: are rising remittances strengthening Pakistan’s productive economy, or merely masking its structural weaknesses?

Budget FY27 targets higher taxes, but not the export-led growth Pakistan needs

Unlike exports, foreign direct investment or industrial expansion, remittances primarily finance consumption. They are spent on household expenses, real estate, education, healthcare and consumer goods. While this improves living standards and supports domestic demand, it does not expand productive capacity, create export industries or generate sustainable employment.

Over the past decade, higher remittances have coincided with stronger consumer spending, rising real estate prices and growing imports. Pakistan’s consumption-to-GDP ratio has climbed to 94 per cent, among the world’s highest, while investment in export-oriented manufacturing, value-added agriculture and technology has remained weak alarmingly.

As a result, remittances have become a financial cushion rather than a catalyst for structural transformation.

Pakistan is increasingly displaying symptoms of a remittance-driven unique version of the “Dutch disease”. Instead of natural resource exports generating large foreign exchange inflows, Pakistan receives billions through its export of precious human resources. These inflows help stabilise the rupee and strengthen foreign exchange reserves, but they also reduce pressure for difficult reforms needed to improve export competitiveness.

A relatively stronger currency may appear desirable, but it makes Pakistani goods more expensive in international markets while making imports cheaper at home. Domestic manufacturers, farmers and exporters lose competitiveness, while imported products gain market share. The widening gap between rising food imports and falling agro-food exports illustrates this trend.

Countries such as Nepal, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Lebanon demonstrate that heavy dependence on remittances may stabilise external accounts, but it rarely delivers sustained industrialisation or export growth. Remittances can support an economy; they cannot substitute for productivity, investment and competitive exports.

Pakistan therefore needs to convert remittance-driven consumption into investment-led and export-led growth.

Agriculture should be the starting point. Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan’s productivity remains well below global standards. Investment in modern irrigation, quality seeds, mechanisation, research, cold-chain infrastructure, warehousing, food processing and logistics can significantly increase exports of processed foods, dairy products, fruits, vegetables and halal products instead of raw commodities.

Industrial competitiveness is equally important. Export sectors including textiles, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and electronics require affordable energy, predictable policies, simpler taxation and efficient logistics. Without these reforms, exports will remain stagnant regardless of exchange rate stability.

Services exports represent another major opportunity. Information technology, freelancing, business process outsourcing, healthcare tourism, education and financial services can generate valuable foreign exchange with relatively low import requirements. Pakistan’s young digital workforce provides a strong foundation for expanding these sectors.

Import substitution also deserves greater policy attention. Pakistan spends billions annually on edible oil, pulses, pharmaceutical ingredients, chemicals, machinery and agricultural inputs. Strategic domestic production can reduce import dependence while creating employment and strengthening industrial capacity.

Most importantly, a portion of remittance inflows should be channelled into productive investment. Diaspora bonds, venture capital funds, technology parks, agricultural investment funds and export-oriented special economic zones can encourage overseas Pakistanis to invest in productive enterprises rather than only financing consumption and real estate.

Record remittances in FY26 reflect the confidence and commitment of millions of Pakistanis living abroad. But they should be viewed as a bridge to economic transformation, not as a permanent development model.

No country has achieved lasting prosperity solely through the earnings of citizens working overseas. Sustainable growth is built on competitive exports, productive agriculture, innovative industries and globally successful services.

Pakistan’s real challenge is not attracting more remittances. It is transforming today’s record inflows into tomorrow’s export growth. Until that happens, every new remittance record will provide temporary relief while postponing the structural reforms essential for lasting economic stability.

The writer is a former Vice President of KCCI and an international trade expert.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 13th, 2026