E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

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Kuwait’s defence ministry has said that three border posts and an offshore oil platform were attacked during a fresh exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran, AFP reports.

“Three land border posts in the north of the country were subjected to a cowardly attack, resulting in material damage,” the statement said, without specifying the origin of the assault.

It added that an “offshore drilling platform belonging to the Kuwait Oil Company… was targeted by a hostile drone, resulting in material damage and the injury of one worker”.

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