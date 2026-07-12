UN chief warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if US-Iran strikes continue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate halt to escalating attacks across the Gulf.

In a post on X, Guterres says that he is “deeply concerned”, pointing to US attacks on Iran and Iranian attacks on targets in neighbouring countries. “These attacks must all stop.”

“A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences – for the peoples of the region, for international peace & security & for the global economy,” he stated.

“I urge Iran & the US to urgently resume negotiations & to address outstanding issues through diplomacy.”