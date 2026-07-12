Qeshm governor Hossein Amir Teymouri says 10 to 11 “enemy projectiles” hit Iran’s Qeshm Island, Al Jazeera reports, citing Iran’s IRNA news agency.
Teymouri added that all targets were military and no casualties had been reported.
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Qeshm governor Hossein Amir Teymouri says 10 to 11 “enemy projectiles” hit Iran’s Qeshm Island, Al Jazeera reports, citing Iran’s IRNA news agency.
Teymouri added that all targets were military and no casualties had been reported.