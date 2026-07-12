Updated 12 Jul, 2026 Mixed messaging In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.

12 Jul, 2026 Way forward A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...

12 Jul, 2026 Recalled orders WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...

Updated 11 Jul, 2026 Beyond headcounts WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...

11 Jul, 2026 Relying on remittances NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...